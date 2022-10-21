A total of 461 homes are planned for the ‘picturesque’ village of Langold, north of Worksop.

The 2011 census found the area had a population of 2,400 people – and the area is now gearing up to welcome new residents.

Bassetlaw Council approved plans for applicant Barratt Homes to build 296 homes off Chestnut Road earlier this year.

Hundreds of homes are earmarked for Langold.

The site will provide two, three and four-bedroom homes, 15 per cent of which will be affordable.

Separate plans for 165 homes by Gleesons were approved for the site in 2021, and some of these homes are now for sale.

Some concerns were raised by residents over waiting lists at the nearby Bassetlaw Hospital before the plans were approved.

Coun Gillian Freeman, who sits on Langold Parish Council, said the homes were approved as part of the area’s local plan for housing.

She said: “We want the new homes here, because people would like more bungalows in the area.

“There will be a percentage of affordable housing and a football field as well.

“We are getting houses all over as part of the government’s plans.

“This site was marked for housing two or three years ago now.

“It’s good because it will hopefully bring more shops and business to the area, but this will be the last development here.

“Langold will celebrate 100 years next year. I’m very proud of this village, I’ve had hard times, but we keep going.”

Langold parish was created in 1923 to provide housing for the miners of Firbeck Colliery.

