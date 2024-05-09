Rural community groups and businesses encouraged to bid for funding

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A share of over £110k of funding secured by Bassetlaw District Council from the UK’s Shared Prosperity Fund is on offer for rural community groups and businesses in the district.

The third round of the Rural England Prosperity Fund (REPF), is now open with the deadline for applications being Wednesday 15th May at 12noon.

The grants aim to improve facilities for residents, as well as supporting micro and small enterprises in rural areas of the district.

Cllr Julie Leigh, Cabinet Member for Identity and Place said: “Rural England Prosperity Fund grants are great news for our communities and businesses in rural areas of Bassetlaw.

Friends of Woodlands and Coachwood Green Volunteers, Councillors from Bassetlaw District Council

“It provides welcome funding to support them in their efforts to improve facilities for our residents and to help businesses with their growth ambitions”.

Among the already successful recipients are, the Tuxford Museum of the Horse which is creating a new conference room, Treswell based Retford Logs, who are investing in new machinery to produce carbon neutral fuel and The Friends of Woodlands and Coachwood Green in Shireoaks.

The Friends secured £20,608 which they spent on making car parking improvements, installing new seating and signage, as well as making further habitat improvements.

Chair of the Friends of Woodlands and Coachwood green, Katherine Palmer said:"We would like to thank Bassetlaw District Council for the funding to create this Wildlife Discovery Area for the local community.

“We hope this becomes a space for people to discover and learn about habitats and species, as well as birds that are on our doorstep and we look forward to working with the local community to connect people with nature".

The funding is a rural top-up to the £3.39million secured by Bassetlaw District Council from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) being delivered over a two-year period. It aims to build pride in place and increase life chances across three key areas - Community and Place, Local Businesses and People and Skills.

For more information on Rural England Prosperity Funding please visit:

