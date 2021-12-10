Voters in Anston and Woodsetts, and Aughton and Swallownest, took to the polls to elect RMBC councillors after the resignation of Conservative councillors in both wards.

In Anston and Woodsetts, councillor Drew Tarmey for the Lib Dems gained the seat from the Conservatives, with 1,016 votes - 38.6 per cent.

Turn out for the ward was 28 per cent.

Emma Jane Mcclure, former Conservative councillor, won the seat at May's election with 1,020 votes, but stood down due to caring commitments.

In Aughton and Swallownest, Labour's councillor Robert Taylor gained the seat with 645 votes.

Former Conservative councillor Jack Austin, who stood down due to business commitments, won the seat in May with a majority of 666.

Turn out for the ward was 19.9 per cent.

Rotherham's former UKIP leader Allen Cowles won just six votes for the Rotherham Democratic Party in Anston and Woodsetts.

The Conservatives gained 20 seats in May's election, and are now down to 18, but still hold the majority opposition.

FULL RESULTS

ANSTON AND WOODSETTS

Allen Cowles – Rotherham Democratic Party – Six votes

Charles David Dowsing Foulstone – The Green Party – 63 votes

Jonathan Charles – Ireland Independent – 118 votes

Clive Robert Jepson – Independent – 189 votes

Adrian John Knight – Conservative Party – 686 votes

Drew Simon Tarmey – Liberal Democrats – 1016 (ELECTED)

Simon Andrew Tweed – Labour Party – 533 votes

Christopher Michael Whitwood – Yorkshire Party – 20 votes

AUGHTON AND SWALLOWNEST

Jack Bannan – Yorkshire Party – 35 votes

Louisa Kathryn Barker – The Green Party – 59 votes

Mark Lambert – Liberal Democrats – 14 votes

Paul Marshall – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition – 32 votes

Julia Helen Mitchell – Conservative Party – 496 votes

Gavin Peter Shawcroft – Rotherham Democratic Party – 15 votes

Robert Paul Taylor – Labour Party – 645 (ELECTED)