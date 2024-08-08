Residents in Bassetlaw urged to check voter registration details

By Tina Masters
Contributor
Published 8th Aug 2024, 12:15 GMT
Bassetlaw District Council will soon begin its Annual Canvass for 2024 and is urging residents to check their electoral registration details to avoid the risk of losing their chance to vote on decisions that affect them.

The Council will begin contacting residents around 12 August 2024. You may receive a text, email (from [email protected]), or letter. If you are contacted, you should check that the details on the register for your household are correct and provide updated information if necessary. Recent home movers in particular are urged to check their details as they are less likely to be registered than those who have lived at the same address for a long time.

David Armiger, Electoral Registration Officer at Bassetlaw, said: “Keep an eye out for important updates from Bassetlaw District Council. The annual canvass is our way of making sure that the information on the electoral register for every address is accurate and up-to-date. To make sure you don’t lose your say at upcoming elections, simply follow the instructions sent to you.

“If you’re not currently registered, your name will not appear in the messages we send. If you want to register, the easiest way is online at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote.”

Bassetlaw District Council Annual Canvass 2024

Information on registering to vote is available on the Electoral Commission website.

Residents with questions about their registration status can contact Bassetlaw’s electoral services team on 01909 533 252.

Further information on the annual canvass is available on the Bassetlaw District Council website.

