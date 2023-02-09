During its full council budget meeting today, Thursday, the authority approved the increase, which will hit all households with an annual increase of at least £53. The rise includes 2.84 per cent to fund standard services and a further 2 per cent specifically for adult social care.

It will mean band A homes, which make up the largest number of houses across the tax banding system, must pay the council £53.05 more from April 1. This takes the total paid to the authority for the year up to £1,149.11 in Band A properties.

County Hall. Nottinghamshire Council's headquarters stand on the River Trent in West Bridgford.

‘It is not a discount to boast about’

Coun Richard Jackson, cabinet member for finance, told the meeting: “Residents understand the challenges we face as a council and don’t expect us to do the impossible. We understand the cost-of-living challenges our residents face. We have reviewed our options very carefully and believe it’s right and responsible to recommend a 2 per cent adult social care precept increase.

“Regarding [standard services] council tax, I am not recommending the maximum 3 per cent rise being implemented by many other councils. Instead, I propose a council tax increase of only 2.84 per cent for the coming year.

“We’re only asking the Nottinghamshire residents for the amount we believe we need, and not a penny more.”

Labour objected to the tax proposal. Coun Jim Creamer said: “The increase is 95 per cent of the maximum possible and not a discount to boast about. It’s 6p per week below the maximum and won’t put food on people’s tables.

“It won’t go far after the hundreds of pounds added to residents’ mortgages after the Government crashed the economy with the reckless mini-budget. The cost of these decisions are being shouldered by the poorest residents, who have had to watch their local services be cut or undelivered, and they’re expected to pay council tax rises year after year.”

The full council meeting approved the council tax plans by 33 votes to 27.

Police and fire precepts set to rise

The Nottinghamshire Fire Authority, which sets budgets for the fire service, is also planning a £5 increase for every home in the county.

It means all county Band A homes will pay at least £68.01 more from April, when totalling the county council, police and fire service increases. These could rise further depending on decisions taken by local district or borough councils, which can increase bills by 2.99 per cent.