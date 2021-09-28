Plans to develop and upgrade Clumber Park caravan site given green light
Plans to develop and upgrade a caravan site at Clumber Park have been granted.
The planning application submitted by The Caravan and Motorhome Club includes the demolition and rebuilding of two toilet blocks, additional pitches, a new play area and a new site manager accommodation unit at the site in Lime Tree Avenue, Clumber Park.
The plans were submitted to Bassetlaw District Council and full permission granted on September 21.
A letter objecting to the plans was received from the National Trust requesting more time to consider these plans but planners gave the green light after concluding the site already contained around 30 listed buildings and numerous non-designated heritage assets.
The report added: “The park is also a haven for wildlife and biodiversity, with a significant portion being designated as a Site of Special Scientific
Interest.
"All of the proposed buildings would be single storey and would be constructed using materials that are similar to existing materials used on the site.
"All of the other structures proposed would be small in scale and the woodland that surrounds the site would be retained. It is considered that the proposed development would preserve the significance and setting of the Clumber Park Registered Park and Garden and the setting of all other heritage assets.”