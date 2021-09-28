Plans to develop and upgrade Clumber Park caravan site given green light

The planning application submitted by The Caravan and Motorhome Club includes the demolition and rebuilding of two toilet blocks, additional pitches, a new play area and a new site manager accommodation unit at the site in Lime Tree Avenue, Clumber Park.

The plans were submitted to Bassetlaw District Council and full permission granted on September 21.

A letter objecting to the plans was received from the National Trust requesting more time to consider these plans but planners gave the green light after concluding the site already contained around 30 listed buildings and numerous non-designated heritage assets.

Clumber Park is part of the National Trust and is a beautiful expanse of parkland, heath and woods which cover more than 3,800 acres.

The report added: “The park is also a haven for wildlife and biodiversity, with a significant portion being designated as a Site of Special Scientific

Interest.

"All of the proposed buildings would be single storey and would be constructed using materials that are similar to existing materials used on the site.