Plans to build 10 new apartments in Worksop objected to by highways staff

Developers want to build 10 new apartments over three storeys on land off Ryton Street.

The development would include the demolition of the majority of existing buildings to make way for the new apartments, which would be accessed via frontage on Ryton Street.

The original building, including frontage, will be retained, with a considerable extension to create the new flats.

Ryton Street, Worksop

Vehicle access would be severely limited, however, with ‘access only’ for deliveries, a design and access statement says.

Developers will promote cycling as an alternative, with the introduction of a secure bike store.

It also states that the proposed development is very close to public transport links, but residents with their own vehicles would have to use nearby car parking facilities.

It states: “The works proposed are in response to a need for redevelopment and the changing demands of the area.

“The scheme will provide a modern and flexible commercial space suitable for a variety of uses, along with purposefully designed accommodation space with sympathetic design and form to suit the surrounding area.”