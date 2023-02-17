The property, on Swinston Hill Road, has “fallen into a state of disrepair” and is currently vacant and boarded up.

Outline permission for the scheme was granted in 2021, and boardmembers will consider the developer’s outline plans at their next meeting on February 23.

The demolition of the property will facilitate the proposed access to the development, which was agreed under the outline application.

The site is to the west of land Taylor Wimpey was granted planning permission for 157 houses for in July 2020.

This scheme will provide a mix of semi-detached or mews-style homes, all available as shared ownership and affordable rent homes.

The developer will contribute more than £45,000 towards sustainable travel measures; bus stop improvements; a play area on Swinston Hill Recreation Ground; and the installation of a kissing gate on an adjacent footpath. Ten bat boxes and 45 bird boxes will also be provided.

The council has received six letters of representation, raising concerns about “poor” access to public transport; traffic during construction; increased traffic; lack of schools, dentists and doctors; and noise from vehicles passing close to people’s homes.

A report by planning officers to committee members, however, states the access arrangements were “considered and deemed to be acceptable” during the determination of the outline application by the council’s transportation infrastructure service, subject to conditions.

The report says: “Given the issues of principle and access have been considered under the outline application, they cannot be considered under this reserved matters application.

“In addition, matters relating to the impact of the development on local amenities such as schools and GP surgeries, flooding of the site, pollution impacts, noise, and ecological impacts were all considered during the outline stage and no concerns were raised.

“A number of highway concerns have been raised by the objectors. These concerns were raised at the outline stage and were addressed in the determination of that application.

“While there will be inevitably be some disruption, if/when the development starts, it is expected the building contractor will abide by the ‘considerate contractor’ guidance and to work with affected residents to minimise any disruption.”

