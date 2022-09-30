Ombudsman receives several complaints and enquiries about Bassetlaw Council

The Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman is responsible for investigating wrongdoing in local public services.

If it finds the council has acted in an unfair or unjust way, the ombudsman will offer recommendations on how to make things right.

According to figures from the body, there were six complaints or enquiries made about Bassetlaw District Council in the year to March – down from 12 the year before.

Bassetlaw District Council's offices on Potter Street, Worksop.

However, ombudsman Michael King ultimately did not ‘uphold’ any complaints made against the council last year – meaning it did not find the council to be in the wrong.

Stephen Brown, council head of corporate services, said: “We welcome all feedback from residents across the range of services we provide and use these interactions to learn from and help guide improvements where appropriate.

“In this respect, we are pleased the number of complaints referred to the ombudsman have halved from the previous year, and that in all instances, the ombudsman found we have acted correctly.

“We operate a positive complaints culture and through our ongoing relationship with the ombudsman, we will continue to learn how best to handle the most complex and challenging complaints in the most effective way possible, using their standards and best practice guidance.”

The most common reasons for coming to the ombudsman in Bassetlaw were for issues related to environmental services, or housing, with two complaints or enquiries each.

Mr King said: “One complaint can have immense power to change things for the better.

“The majority of councils agree to the recommendations we make and see them as common-sense ways of providing better services for people in their area."

Across England, councils were found to have acted unjustly on 2,678 occasions, a 27 per cent increase on 2,104 the year before.

He said, while councils act on nearly every recommendation they are given, uptake can be slow, with one in five failing to take them on within the timeframe set out by the ombudsman.

Nationally, the number of complaints rose compared with last year, with 15,826 in the year to March, up 25 per cent from 11,830 last year, but did not quite reach the 17,019 recorded in 2019-20.

Problems with education and children’s services were the most common reason to get in touch with the organisation, with 3,145 complaints and enquiries, while there were more than 2,000 each for planning and development, adult social care, and housing.

Healthwatch England, a health and social care champion, said it was particularly concerned about the national rise in complaints about adult social care, suggesting financial pressures may be to blame.

Jacob Lant, charity head of policy, said “At the heart of every one of these complaints is someone who relies on social care to help them live their lives, and by speaking up these people and their carers have tried to send a message about how services are not meeting their needs."

The number of issues raised about the sector rose from 1,670 in 2020-21 to 2,139 in the year to March.

The Local Government Association, meanwhile, praised councils for the work they are doing in tricky circumstances.

Peter Fleming, LGA improvement and innovation board chairman, said: “Councils continue to deliver the crucial services communities rely on, while also managing the ongoing cost-of-living crisis and the challenges it brings to their areas.

