Nottinghamshire roads proposed for major highways investment

Nottinghamshire’s highway maintenance programme has been approved with a total value of £72.7million to invest in highways improvements for 2025/26.

This includes £52.4 million of capital investment and £20.3 million of revenue funding. The majority of the funding will be spent on delivering a range of restorative and preventative road improvement and maintenance strategies aimed at beginning to address the significant backlog of repairs needed across the highways network in the county.

The investment also includes improvements to pavements at £3.975 million, highways drainage at £2.03 million (including enhanced gully clearing), and other essential highway assets such as bridges, street lighting, and traffic signals, totalling £7.575 million.

Additionally, the council has announced a further £1m investment from East Midlands Combined Authority to fund studies to consider the feasibility major projects such as Toton Link Road, Robin Hood Line extension, Kelham proposals and junction improvements at Tollerton and the A6097/Main St junction at Gunthorpe as well as a potential fourth Trent crossing at Colwick.

Councillor Sam Smith Leader of Nottinghamshire County Council’s said: “I know resurfacing more of our roads is the number one priority or our residents and that is why it is this council’s priority as well. We know particularly that potholes are the source of so much frustration for the public so we are committed to making sure this investment can be used to address improvements needed across our entire network. Whilst the funding invested will help to address some of the worst affected roads it will also mean we can carry out essential preventative works to avoid further deterioration”.

Councillor Neil Clarke said: “I am particularly pleased to confirm that following successful bidding the council was awarded £15.2 million of the funding by the East Midlands Combined Authority.

“The works will incorporate both resurfacing projects and other treatments aimed at improving roads in poor condition. These will include preventative treatments such as surface dressing and micro-asphalt designed to extend the life of the network by preventing further deterioration taking a more long-term approach to highways maintenance”.

In some cases schemes will adopt a whole-street approach meaning that improvements will address both carriageway and footway repairs, and other assets at the same time.

The programme includes a total of 224 proposed individual carriageway and footway schemes across the county’s 2,765 miles of highways.

A comprehensive breakdown of the preventative and restorative road treatments taking place across the county can be viewed on our web site. The proposed list of highways maintenance schemes for 2025/26 are subject to further scrutiny and confirmation.

Following the Government Spending Review scheduled for 2025 and the confirmation of future funding, a multi-year capital highway maintenance programme will be developed to continue these vital improvements.