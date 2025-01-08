New tech to help improve Bassetlaw bin collections

Cllr Darrell Pulk, Cabinet Member for Environment and Energy

Bassetlaw District Council is using state-of-the-art technology to help improve household waste and recycling collections across the district.

The Council has partnered with Webaspx to equip 20 of its refuse and recycling collection vehicles with the latest in-cab technology.

It will be used to design and manage rounds, automate workflows, and reduce administration across the council’s waste, recycling, and street cleansing services.

Cllr Darrell Pulk, Cabinet Member for Environment and Energy said: “This is welcome investment in our waste management services which will benefit residents across the district.

“The state-of-the-art technology will help us improve our waste and recycling collection services in a number of areas, helping to improve our service to thousands of customers as well as bringing down costs.”

The technology will be used to capture evidence of missed, contaminated, and overloaded bins to help improve recycling rates, alongside being able to notify residents of service issues.

It can also be used to move work across crews in the event of a breakdown, or if a crew is running behind, to make sure collections are being completed in a timely manner.

Meanwhile residents are being reminded there will be some changes to the bin collections in Bassetlaw following the festive period with normal service resuming on Monday 13th January. To find out more visit: www.bassetlaw.gov.uk/xmasbins.