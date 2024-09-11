New sculpture commemorating historic voyage is unveiled in Notts

A memorial sculpture has been officially unveiled in Scrooby to mark one of the most influential journeys in global history.

In 1620, the Mayflower ship sailed from the UK to the United States. Those onboard, known as the Mayflower Pilgrims, helped lay the foundations of the US. It is thought 25 million Americans descend from the 102 passengers of the Mayflower – with many of the leading figures of the group from Scrooby in north Nottinghamshire.

A Nottinghamshire County Council grant of £37,400 helped fund the £60,000 art installation - known as the Scrooby Rock - to commemorate both the passengers of the Mayflower and the Wampanoag people who are native to the area where the Mayflower passengers landed.

Measuring an impressive two by five metres, The Scrooby Rock is an exact replica of the Plymouth Rock in Massachusetts, US, which is reputed to be where the Mayflower voyagers first set foot. It also features all the names of those 102 voyagers.

Honorary Alderman and former council leader, Kay Cutts, front, with senior county councillors

Councillor Richard Butler, Nottinghamshire County Council’s Chairman, praised the creativity and community spirit of Scrooby for helping make this project a reality.

Speaking at the unveiling event, which was part of the Scrooby annual show, he said: “Not only does this sculpture help tell the story of Nottinghamshire's fascinating history, but it also demonstrates the determination and togetherness of the community.

“We hope it will also help the Mayflower voyagers and the Wampanoag people to be remembered for generations to come.”

The County Council’s Cabinet Member for Economic Development and Asset Management, Councillor Keith Girling added,

Civic dignitaries with the memorial stone at Scrooby

“Our investment in this memorial was important as it will help to encourage even more visitors to the area, especially from the US.”

Scrooby Parish Council led the project by arranging local donations and sponsorship as well as commissioning local artist Michael Johnson to create the artwork.

Steve Cordery, Chairman of Scrooby Parish Council said: “Thanks to the county council, the generous donations from the local community and the wonderful local artist, we have been able to make this project happen.

“This includes DGT Associates in Boston, USA who did the scanning as a gift, Nottinghamshire companies that provided generously discounted services and the many local companies that gave materials, transportation, heavy lifting and their time to help install the sculpture.”

The Scrooby annual show, held on Saturday 7 September was officially opened by the local county councillor for the Misterton area, Councillor Tracey Taylor who said: “This sculpture will be a permanent feature in Scrooby for both villagers and visitors from across Nottinghamshire and all over the world to enjoy.”

Residents and visitors had the opportunity to view the sculpture up close. The local artist, Michael Johnson, led a guided tour and discussed the inspiration and creative process behind his work.

Michael Johnson, from nearby Styrrup said: “It is an honour to create artwork that contributes to the area’s cultural landscape.” “I truly hope that this design is a fitting tribute to the passengers of the Mayflower and the Wampanoag people.”