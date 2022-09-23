New £15.7m Nottinghamshire Council offices ‘on track and on budget’ – but ‘potential’ for inflation-related cost rises

However, Coun Ben Bradley, council leader, member for Mansfield North and Mansfield MP, has conceded there is ‘potential into the future’ for this sum to rise, given nationwide difficulties in funding infrastructure projects.

The major new building at Top Wighay Farm, on the Ashfield-Linby border, was given planning consent in July and will be the authority’s first low-carbon office.

It came as part of the council’s Investing in Nottinghamshire programme, a review of the authority’s property portfolio to assess whether it is getting value for money from its offices.

An artist's impression of the new Top Wighay offices

Initially, the project was expected to cost £14.7m, but rose by £1m last year due to rising construction fees and inflation.

Now concerns have been raised the scheme could increase further as councils and businesses across the country battle inflation and soaring infrastructure fees.

Many council projects have been impacted by inflation including planned new outdoor facilities at King’s Mill Reservoir, Sutton.

And Coun Dave Shaw asked a full council meeting: “Is the council on track to complete work on time and within the budget?”

Coun Bradley said a latest estimated costs document is being drawn up, but the project remains ‘on track’ and within the budgeted £15.7m.

He said: “We can all see the potential into the future through the current economic market for challenges, but, as it stands, everything is on track.

“We’re committed to ensuring we are delivering services from appropriate, modern buildings, and improving residents’ access to the council and our services.”

Coun Shaw asked what contingency plans the authority has in place to mitigate rising construction costs and soaring inflation.

He said: “What contingency plans are we putting in place to fund any overspend of this white elephant?”

Coun Bradley said the authority has already saved between £1.2m-£1.3m by reducing its countywide building portfolio from 17 to nine.

And he said any cash spent on the Top Wighay building would be ‘worth that investment’ in the long-term as the authority looks to save further on its building costs.