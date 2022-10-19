The grants, from Bassetlaw Council, focus on addressing cost-of-living issues identified by the Bassetlaw Financial Inclusion Forum.

Coun Kevin Dukes, council cabinet member for corporate services, said: “The rising cost of living is impacting on people and families across Bassetlaw and these grants are part of a package of measures to help residents.

“These organisations are providing a range of valuable services through money and debt advice, offering warm and safe spaces, or access to affordable food.

Coun Kevin Dukes at Bassetlaw Community Shop.

“We will continue to work with our partners such as Bassetlaw Community and Voluntary Service and local health services to give residents advice and support, and are launching a hardship fund to provide help with essential items.”

Among those to receive funding is Bassetlaw Action Centre, which has been awarded £10,000 to introduce a budgeting advice service to help people manage their finances, reduce overheads and create a personalised budget.

The Tenancy Sustainment Service has been granted £2,000 for the provision of 60 slow cookers, recipe cards and advice for vulnerable households.

Bassetlaw Citizens Advice has been awarded £6,898 to provide a ‘cost of living’ telephone helpline and advisor to help local people to navigate any additional financial support they may be eligible for, such as welfare benefits, grants or schemes, alongside support in dealing with energy or other debts.

A grant of £5,000 has been awarded to Worksop’s Christ Church, to create a ‘warm welcome’ during the winter, with access to food and support.

A council spokesman said: “Located in a community with high levels of deprivation, the service is open to everybody, irrespective of religion, faith or non-belief.”

Times of hardship

Bassetlaw Food Bank has been awarded £22,000 towards a mobile community shop, with the aim of supporting Bassetlaw’s rural community in times of hardship and create better access to affordable food.

The spokesman said: “It will be visiting villages across Bassetlaw on a weekly basis with a range of items including food cupboard staples, fresh produce, and a range of toiletries and cleaning products.

“The community shop will also be able to help and assist residents by signposting them to other areas of support such as money and energy advice.”

Retford-based Muddy Fork has been awarded £7,500 to increase growing capacity, with food supplied to the Bassetlaw Food Insecurity Network and Food Bank, while Nether Langwith’s Rhubarb Farm has been awarded £2,968 to hold 21 Community Café lunch sessions for older people, providing some 525 meals alongside support and advice.

Finally, The Well in Retford has been granted £9,000 to provide a ‘welcome place’ including money advisors, warm space, food and support.

The grants are part of a wider package of Council measures that include a 24/7 helpline for Council Tenants, additional tenancy support officers, extra money advice support for residents, the introduction of a hardship scheme, the development of a network of warm spaces across the District, and the promotion of Half Term Food Hubs.