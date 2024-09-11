New family hubs networks rolled out across Nottinghamshire

New family hubs networks are being rolled out across Nottinghamshire. To celebrate the opening of Nottinghamshire County Council’s first Family Hub networks, families and professionals in Retford, Sutton-in-Ashfield and Newark were invited to take part the official launch events.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They were given the opportunity to find out about what help and support is available, as well as take part in activities at each location.

There are a range of weekly activities organised by council teams and different organisations which make up the family hubs network. Activities will take place in dedicated Family Hub buildings, community venues and virtual programmes that families can access online. All of the organisations are passionate about supporting children, young people, and families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the Retford Family Hub network launch, children and families had fun getting outside in the sunshine to make s’mores, exploring the garden and playing in the mud kitchen at Bassetlaw Museum.

Family Hub activities

One of the dads, who uses family hub network services in Retford, said: “We’ve done a few different activities, loved all of them so far. The staff are really good and really friendly.”

The Sutton-in-Ashfield Family Hub network was launched at Sutton Library. Inspire Libraries provided one of their popular Rhyme, Rattle and Roll sessions for families during the launch event which was great fun and included a human-sized dinosaur and octopus.

The networks offer support from pregnancy, through a child’s early years, later childhood and until their 18th birthday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of the network, organisations work together to assess and meet the needs of families in Nottinghamshire. This is done through universal, early help and targeted services, making sure families get the right support at the right time.

Councillor Tracey Taylor cutting the ribbon at Retford Family Hub

The networks include at least one main physical hub and several ‘spokes’, which are a mixture of physical and virtual access and service delivery points.

The children’s centre buildings have now been rebranded with new family hubs signs, and families will see positive changes across the county in the coming months as more services are provided for children over the age of four. Services for expectant parents and families with children under five years will still continue to be provided.

Councillor Tracey Taylor, Cabinet member for Children and Families, said: “It was great to see the families getting involved with the various exciting activities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was impressed to see so many organisations at each event such as health organisations, and charities. I’m confident that if we all work together, we will give children and families in Nottinghamshire the right support at the right time.”

“Through the networks we are expanding our existing offer, making it easier for families to navigate the wide range of help and support that is already available regardless of age.”

For more information about Family hubs in Nottinghamshire Discover your local family hub | Nottinghamshire County Council