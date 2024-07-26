New environmentally friendly equipment on its way to Retford Cemetery

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bassetlaw District Council is continuing its efforts to reduce its carbon footprint by investing in new equipment to maintain its open spaces.

For the first time, the parks team are bringing in electric strimmers and a mower to replace the petrol ones used at Retford Cemetery, which as well as being more environmentally friendly, will reduce noise pollution for those paying their respects to loved ones.

The Council has a Climate Change Strategy in place to work towards a sustainable future, targeting net zero carbon operations by 2030.

Cllr Darrell Pulk, Cabinet Member for Environment and Energy said: “It’s great to witness first hand this new environmentally friendly equipment in use that is helping to reduce CO2 emissions and costs, while being more mindful of people who visit our cemeteries to remember loved ones they have lost.

“This will enable the Council to continue providing a first-rate service helping to meet our commitment to surpassing the national sustainability agenda, to become the greenest, most sustainable district in which to live and work.”

As well as new equipment, the Council is concentrating on making its buildings more energy efficient, moving its fleet of vehicles over to electric and looking at carbon capture and storage projects – such as tree planning or wetland restoration.

The Council’s strategy also aims to get district wide emissions to net zero by 2045, as well as supporting others to do the same.

