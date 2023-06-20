New East Midlands devolution jobs to be created as £1.14bn deal edges closer

It promises to bring new powers and funding to locally transform areas like transport, education and skills, public health and the environment.

It is the first of its kind in the region and mirrors similar agreements signed in neighbouring areas like Greater Manchester and the West Midlands.

Council leaders sign the devolution deal, including Coun Ben Bradley, Mansfield MP and Nottinghamshire Council leader, right. Picture: Local Democracy Service

The deal has already led to extra spending in the region, with £17m allocated for the building of homes on brownfield land in 2024/25 and £18m allocated to support new housing plans and drive ‘net-zero’ carbon ambitions across the region.

Providing Westminster passes the upcoming Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill through Parliament, the deal is expected to come into effect next May.

This would couple the creation of a new ‘combined authority’ to govern the new powers and funding, and the appointment of an elected regional mayor.

Labour last week revealed five people are standing to be its candidate, with results due in August, and the Conservatives are also due to start selection in the coming months.

Now Nottinghamshire Council’s cabinet is to discuss the creation of six interim roles so the deal can come forward.

These roles include an interim senior leadership position, who would work with leaders and chief executives of Nottinghamshire, Nottingham, Derbyshire and Derby councils to “provide clarity, strategic direction, vision and leadership” of the new combined authority.

A second major job includes interim director for devolution, which will be responsible for establishing the new combined authority in its entirety.

These two positions would then be supported by four other positions, including an interim investment strategy lead, an interim transport plan lead and an interim operations and people lead, as well as an interim strategy and delivery lead.

Papers reveal the region’s four councils have agreed Nottinghamshire Council is “best placed” to host the positions, which would be in place until May 31, 2024, and funded through Government cash provided to deliver the devolution deal.