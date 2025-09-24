New council deals set to boost school places and bring investment to school facilities in Notts

This has involved making best use of housing developer contributions to release around £1.5 million worth of grant funding, with no cost to the taxpayer. The funding will now be invested to improve school facilities, boost school places including for SEN pupils (Special Educational Needs). Three parcels of council land are also set to be sold to developers so more money can be invested back into council services. The go-ahead for grant funding has been given to: Deals to sell unused county council land which will help unlock developments are: Councillor James Walker-Gurley, the county council's Cabinet Member for Economic Development and Asset Management, said he was delighted to give the go-ahead to these investments and land agreements. He said: “It is important that we really maximise housing developer contributions. “Afterall, it is our duty to make sure this money is being spent in a way which will really benefit local schools, including making sure pupils can learn in a fit-for-purpose environment and increasing school places where possible, as every place counts. “We want to be as commercially-savvy as possible with our land, which is why we have property experts looking at the best ways we can sell unwanted land and secure the best deals. This is good news for taxpayers as we can invest this money back into council services.”