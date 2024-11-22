New CCTV monitoring suite unveiled by Bolsover District Council

Pictured are councillors looking at the new CCTV monitoring Suite

Bolsover District Council has launched its brand new CCTV monitoring suite with the latest technology to help reduce crime and anti-social behaviour.

The new central CCTV monitoring suite currently monitors cameras which are located on busy roads, known problem hotspots and within three of the Council’s Independent Living Schemes.

Bolsover District Council Leader, Councillor Steve Fritchley said, “Compared to the CCTV systems we saw ten years ago, the quality of these new images is much better. I think it will make people feel a lot more safe and secure as they go about their everyday business.”

This is the first phase of the scheme which contains a state-of-the-art digital video management system and also has links back to the Council’s enforcement team to help improve the flow and speed of passing on information to other agencies, including the police.

The system has the capability to add more cameras to it and the Council is now keen to engage with parish councils to see if they wish to subscribe to the system.

Cameras have also been installed in the Council’s Independent Living Schemes (ILS) in Clowne, Creswell and Shirebrook giving the tenants the reassurance that the Council is caring for them and showing they are being looking after with this extra form of protection. Plans are in place to install them in the ILS at Hillstown, Blackwell and Pinxton once they have been fully refurbished.

Bolsover District Council Chief Executive, Karen Hanson said, “The Council’s investment in the new CCTV suite illustrates its continued commitment to improving community safety and providing reassurance to residents across Bolsover District.”

A major part of the scheme is its versatility in monitoring vehicle nuisance, ‘car meets’ and tackling persistent road offenders. An example of this is where car cruising events were becoming an issue in Doe Lea and after a public consultation meeting Councillor Clive Moesby stated he would get CCTV installed to tackle this issue and the events have dramatically decreased.

Bolsover District Council Cabinet Member for Community Safety, Councillor Clive Moesby said, “This goes to show that when we say we are going to do something, we actually do it and deliver. The system’s capabilities can monitor vehicle movements in the vicinity, giving us the evidence we need to tackle this problem and hopefully stop it once and for all.

“I am delighted with the system and clarity of images produced is amazing. I am sure it will prove to be a really powerful tool in our continued efforts to make Bolsover District a safe and secure place to live and visit.”

This new CCTV monitoring suite is complimented by the Council’s overt CCTV van that patrols the district and is used as a deterrent against anti-social behaviour, reassuring local communities and allows for information and intelligence to be shared quickly across the area.