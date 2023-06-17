More vulnerable families than ever in Nottinghamshire requesting free school uniform payments

Nottinghamshire Council funds school clothing allowances for vulnerable families living across the county.

Families eligible for help include those who have lost clothes in a fire, flood or theft, been made homeless, or are fleeing domestic violence.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, new numbers reveal there has been an increase in claims during the 2022/23 financial year when £673.75 was paid out, more than the £500 budget allocated by the council.

Nottinghamshire Council funds school clothing allowances for vulnerable families living across Nottinghamshire.

A report said: “This was the first year the £500 budget was overspent.

“It is proposed the budget for school clothing and footwear allowances paid under the category of exceptional circumstances be reviewed to ensure it meets need from April 2024.”

The review will be discussed by members of the council’s children and families committee.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The council considers all requests for help from families in “exceptional circumstances” for all school-age children.

Families can claim up to £50 per pupil, depending on the circumstances.

The current overspend can be contained within the overall education, learning and skills budget of £6.6 million.

Council papers said: “In line with the council’s financial regulations, school clothing and footwear allowances are reviewed annually. As explained in this report, it is proposed to continue to provide a fair and consistent approach for determining the amount of allowances paid under the exceptional circumstances category.

Advertisement

Advertisement