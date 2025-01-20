Misterton cricket club ‘hit for six’ by Councillor grant

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new era for Misterton Phoenix Cricket Club is approaching and funding from a local councillor will help them to prepare their ground ahead of the new season.

Cllr Hazel Brand, Ward Member for Misterton, has donated £200 through her Councillor Community Grant, which will help the club to improve their wicket and playing surface ahead of a busy summer.

Michael Robinson, Chairperson of Misterton Phoenix Cricket Club said: “The cricket club has come a long way in the last couple of years and we would like to thank Cllr Brand for her donation.

“Cricket has played a huge part in the village’s history and upgrading the square will help to stabilise the club, meaning more enjoyment for our teams. We want to create an environment of opportunities and develop players for years to come.”

Pictured from left to right: Cllr Hazel Brand, Michael Robinson

During the off-season, the club’s square has been reseeded and dressed with Loam, which has a high clay content and will help the pitch to be more durable and playable throughout the cricket season.

The original Misterton Cricket Club had been in existence for over 100 years before it folded at the end of the 2022 season. A new ‘phoenix’ club was created in 2023 by Mr Robinson with the support of local volunteers and the Parish Council.

Following a season in the Doncaster Infirmary Cricket League, the club now plans to play a men’s team in the Bassetlaw and District League, along with growing a brand-new junior section and a women’s team, with the aim of creating more opportunities to play cricket in the village and the surrounding area.

Cllr Hazel Brand, Ward Member for Misterton, said: “The work that Michael and the other volunteers have done is outstanding and it’s great to see the club growing. There’s a lot of exciting opportunities coming up for the team and it’s key that we continue to make the cricket club an essential hub for sport in the village.”

Misterton Phoenix Cricket Club are on Facebook. You can follow them to see fixtures and results, as well as events that are going on. Visit: https://www.facebook.com/people/Misterton-Phoenix-Cricket-Club

Each Bassetlaw District Councillor is allocated a small budget and has the discretion to award grants to activities that will benefit the community within their respective electoral ward areas. Councillors will consider grant applications for sports; culture and heritage; environment and sustainability; social welfare; and community activities.

To learn more about this funding, please visit the Councillor Community Grant section of www.bassetlaw.gov.uk