Major road resurfacing scheme announced for Blyth Road between Thievesdale Lane and Hundred Acre Lane thanks to local councillors lobbying
Following strong lobbying from local Councillor Callum Bailey, Blyth Road between Thievesdale Lane and Hundred Acre Lane has been added to the capital programme for full surface dressing. The investment is part of the Conservative administration’s commitment to delivering permanent repairs rather than short-term fixes, ensuring roads are maintained to a high standard for years to come.
Cllr Sam Smith, Leader of Nottinghamshire County Council, said: “We Conservatives have always said that investing in Nottinghamshire’s roads is a top priority because we know it’s what residents want. That’s why I’m pleased to confirm that an extra £3.3 million is being allocated to resurfacing key roads across the county, including Blyth Road. This investment will ensure proper, lasting repairs, rather than just patching up potholes. There’s more to come too, as I will announce additional resurfacing projects at the March Full Council meeting.”
Local Councillor for Worksop North, Callum Bailey welcomed the news, adding:
“Blyth Road is a key route for many people in Worksop, and its condition has been a concern for some time. I’ve worked hard to make the case for this resurfacing, and I’m delighted that it’s now part of the council’s capital programme. This investment will improve safety and extend the life of the road, benefitting residents, businesses, and commuters alike.”
The resurfacing works will be included in the council’s capital programme for the 2025/26 financial year, which will be officially signed off in March by the Cabinet Member for Transport and the Environment.
Further updates on additional road improvements will be announced at the Full Council meeting in March.