Both parties now have 15 seats in the chamber. The ruling Conservative Group has 35 seats and retains a majority despite the election defeat and failing to retain this particular seat.

The poll in Eastwood was called following the death of Coun Eddie Cubley in August, with the Conservative, Labour and the Independent Alliance parties contesting the seat.

And it was Independent Alliance candidate Kane Oliver who came out victorious, beating Labour’s Coun Milan Radulovic, Broxtowe Council leader, by just 41 votes.

Coun Kane Oliver.

Coun Steve Garner, who represents Mansfield South, makes up the final seat as an unaligned independent.

In a statement after his victory, Coun Oliver, who owns Oliver’s Pub and Kitchen, on Nottingham Road, Eastwood, said: “I would like to thank the 1,223 residents for voting for me – getting elected to represent my home town is a huge honour and one I don’t take likely.

“I would like to pay tribute to the late Mr Cubley and thank my opponents for a clean fight.

“I will immediately get on with the job of fixing Eastwood’s broken roads and pavements and deliver the positive change that Eastwood richly deserves.

“I want to say to my neighbours in Eastwood – it doesn’t matter who you supported or whether you voted at all, I am happy to help you all.”

Coun Radulovic finished a close second with 1,182 votes and 41.7 per cent of the vote share – marginally behind Coun Oliver on 43.1 per cent.

Conservative candidate Coun Mick Brown – who represents Greasley on Broxtowe Council – came third with 431 votes, 15.2 per cent of the vote share in a 31.2 per cent swing away from the Tories.

Turnout for the poll was 30 per cent.

Councillors paid tribute to Mr Cubley, who also represented Greasley on Broxtowe Council alongside Coun Brown, at a meeting in September.