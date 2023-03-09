Increase in demand for alcohol support in Nottinghamshire post-pandemic

Nottinghamshire Council’s health and wellbeing board has published a report detailing the impact of Covid-19 on the health and wellbeing of the population of the county.

It shows alcohol services in Nottinghamshire have seen “significantly increased demand” after the crisis, and there is a backlog in referrals.

“Further years of data will be important in assessing if referral numbers plateau over time”, the report states.

As of the third quarter of 2022/23, 1,681 people were receiving support from alcohol services in Nottinghamshire, compared with 2021/22 when 1,503 people were using services, while in 2018/19 1,270 people were being supported.

The board – comprised Nottinghamshire councillors, council officers, NHS partners and a representative from the office of the Police and Crime Commissioner – met to discuss the issues including alcohol, smoking, gambling, physical activity and sexual behaviours.

Dr Safia Ahmed, council public health registrar, said: “There was increased demand for local alcohol services post-pandemic. We saw referrals to alcohol services increase significantly.

“There was a step change increase in alcohol consumption so when we had trend data over time virtually as restrictions came into effect we saw a real step change and increase in alcohol consumption.

“We are trying to match the services to the need.

“Increased alcohol has been linked with deprived communities. However, there were also high-income groups linked to increasing alcohol habits. “The ask is that services can tailor their approaches for both ends of the spectrum.”

Coun John Willmott said: “Alcohol dependency is on the increase, how do we tackle it? We can’t stigmatise everybody in the same situation.

“We could create new legislation but it’s something that successive Governments have never tackled. The alcohol content in drinks is too high.

“It is something that needs to be talked about and debated.”

The board has already discussed the direct impact of Covid -19, domestic abuse and mental health and wellbeing in previous meetings.

Tobacco and alcohol are key priorities of the joint health and wellbeing strategy 2022–26 and reducing health inequalities. The report states action to prevent liver disease “remains a priority for public health”.

National survey data shows heavy drinkers increased their drinking the most, while the lightest drinkers have reduced their drinking the most.

The report adds there is increased demand for help from young adults in Nottinghamshire.

It says demand for services is dominated by males, but there is also evidence of increased alcohol consumption in females through the pandemic.

People with mental health problems and ‘high earners’ also fall into the at risk group.

The board put forward four recommendations, including that drug and alcohol treatment and recovery services should consider “evidence-based approaches” to each socio-economic group.

The report said: “It is recognised there is a need for further investigation to provide a full picture of the impact of the pandemic on alcohol, smoking, physical activity, sexual behaviours, and gambling.

