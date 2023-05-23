‘Inappropriate’ solar farm in Green Belt near Worksop granted permission despite concerns

An application to build the solar farm in a 1160hectare site in the Green Belt near Dinnington with more than 1,000 sq metres of buildings, such as solar arrays, inverter/transformer stations and battery storage containers has been approved by Rotherham Council’s planning committee at Rotherham Town Hall.

near Brookes Lane near Laughton Common

Coun Robert Elliott told the meeting, if given permission, this development would “open the floodgates” in the area.

Lisa Brooks, council senior planning officer at Rotherham, Council, confirmed the applicant was looking for full permission for the installation and operation of an “inappropriate” solar park in the Green Belt, off Brookes Lane, Laughton Common.

She said: “It is an inappropriate development in the Green Belt.”

As the development exceeds an identified threshold – 1,000 sq metres or more – the Secretary of State would have to be informed and would take the final decision.

Ms Brooks added the construction is estimated to take between six and nine months to complete.

In terms of its effect on openness, the proposal consists of a plan to erect a 4.5m-tall fencing along about 300m of Todwick Road whicht would be eventually screened off in 10 years by vegetation.

She said the application “does have the potential to impact a range of sensitive habitat and species” without mitigation, but proposed measures include solutions that would increase the vegetation on the site, which “would benefit multiple protected species.”

She said calculations had shown there would be a “69.4 per cent net gain” overall on-site.

The development would power “18,800 homes per year” solely from the site.

Ms Brooks said: “The benefits of renewable energy do, however, weigh substantially in favour of this proposal.”

The board heard the solar farm will have an operational life of up to 40 years.

Rachael Edmunds, a senior development planner, on behalf of the applicant, said it would then be “decommissioned or re-powered”.

She said during the application process they “spoke to and listened to” local people and received a lot of support.

Coun Clive Jepson, of Anston Parish Council, said they were against this application and were not consulted.

