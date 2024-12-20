Improvements underway for Carlton in Lindrick council tenants

A project to improve the way people are able to enjoy their homes, as well as tackling issues that will enhance the local community, is well-underway in Carlton-in-Lindrick.

Residents living on Litchfield Walk, part of the Carlton Wimpey Estate, are part of a new landscaping project to switch the locations of their gardens and driveways, which will give them an improved and more private outdoor space to enjoy, more functional entrances to their homes and be part of a solution that reduces anti-social behaviour.

The work began at the beginning of November, and more than half of the properties have already been completed.

The move has been welcomed by residents and councillors and is part of a wider regeneration plan for the Carlton Wimpey Estate.

Pictured right to left: Cllr Jonathan Slater, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Housing, Cllr Steve Scotthorne, Cabinet Member for Identity and Place, Cllr David Pidwell, Ward Member for Carlton, Dan Brown, RJR Group and James Bracegirdle, Beyond Consult Limited.

Cllr Jonathan Slater, Cabinet Member for Housing and Estates at Bassetlaw District Council, said: “This project is just one element of the great work we're doing with our estate regeneration, which is part of our Carlton Estate Masterplan.

“This is also an example of the £117.5 million we've committed in our capital budget in housing to upgrade our existing housing stock over the next five years, and I'm delighted to see the progress that's being made. But most importantly that we're giving our residents and tenants the housing that they deserve.”

Just some of the work that has taken place includes creating and extending rear gardens, installing new paving and surfaces to front driveways, installing new fencing and railings to enhance boundaries and improving the pedestrian walkway at the rear of the houses.

Cllr David Pidwell, Ward Member for Carlton, added: “This is the first phase of the regeneration of the Wimpy Estate, which has been a priority of residents for many years, and I’m pleased that we can start the delivery to transform the area.”

The project is being delivered by Beyond Consult Limited and RJR Group and is expected to be complete before Christmas. This is Phase 1 of a wider Masterplan for the Carlton Wimpey estate, which has already delivered additional CCTV coverage to improve safety on the estate, as well as closing off some walkways and alleyways to prevent anti-social behaviour.

Further phases could include creating additional housing, building a new community hub and create a multifunctional space at the heart of the estate.

Cllr Steve Scotthorne, Cabinet Member for Identity and Place, and Ward Member for Carlton added: “Years of planning are now coming to fruition and we're starting to see improvements on the estate that will make a big difference for this community. It will also help with the way we tackle anti-social behaviour.”

The Masterplan has been developed in response to concerns and issues raised by residents about the estate over a number of years and will act as a catalyst for improving the appearance of the estate and quality of life for residents living there.