Improved facilities for front-line council services

Nottinghamshire County Council-owned offices in Retford are being transformed to provide a new base for local services, including an improved meeting space for some of the county’s most vulnerable children and their families.

It is all part of the county council’s wider plans to make savings by moving into more energy-efficient, fit for purpose buildings and out of expensive-to-run, leased offices.

The refurbishment work at a vacant part of the Retford Education Centre includes an improved children's services contact facility which will see two new family contact rooms and an outside space for young children, including looked after children and their families.

Currently staff are based in leased space at Chancery Lane in the town. The new base at the Education Centre is co-located with other public organisations.

Councillor Tracey Taylor, Cabinet Member for Children and Families, describes her pride in seeing a new contact facility taking shape and how she is looking forward to it being fully open in April. She said:

“This new, improved space will help us provide front-line services for local families who need them the most.

“It will ensure that some of our most vulnerable children and their families can meet with social workers in a space to help them feel more at ease. These upgrades include a purpose-built, secure outdoor play area.

“I’m really pleased to see that council teams, which include fostering and child protection, will have a working environment which is fit-for-purpose.”

Councillor Keith Girling, Cabinet Member for Economic Development and Asset Management, added:

“Some of our current buildings which are the home to many front-line services are far from ideal as they are old, expensive to run, in need of repairs, and in this case, also costing rent.

“This is why we are investing in this vital refurbishment work. We want to provide local children and families with the best possible surroundings when they visit our contact centres.”