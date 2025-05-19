How you can shape nature's recovery in Nottinghamshire

Nature means a lot to the people of Nottinghamshire and that is why we want you to play a part in shaping the future of its recovery.

We are one of 48 counties in England which has been asked to develop a Local Nature Recovery Strategy (LNRS) to set out priorities and actions to make sure nature and habitats can thrive and survive.

Here in Nottinghamshire, we are leading the strategy on behalf of Nottingham City Council, our district and borough council partners, East Midlands Combined County Authority and Natural England.

Work on the strategy began in late 2023 and now a formal, six-week public consultation has been launched inviting residents, farmers, landowners and environmental organisations to comment on the draft LNRS document.

Nottinghamshire is home to a variety of natural habitats, including the ancient woodlands and heathland of Sherwood Forest; the wetlands along the River Trent and boasts several parks, nature reserves and green spaces.

However, the United Kingdom is one of the most nature-depleted countries in the world due to changes in how we use land, the use of pesticides, pollution and climate change.

Our natural world is precious, and we all have a responsibility to protect it.

The LNRS sets out the most important actions for nature recovery which can be taken by the county, city and district councils, partner organisations and by you.

We would like to thank everyone who took part in the strategy’s development work last year and that has been factored into the draft plan which has now gone out for public consultation.

I know nature and the environment mean a lot to readers and I would encourage anyone who feels passionately about our natural habitats and the future of them to find out more about the opportunities for nature in the LNRS strategy and how they can help to support it.

There are many people who are carrying out projects to restore nature in our county, which is fantastic and very much appreciated, but a lot more action needs to be taken and as soon as possible.

We all have a responsibility to protect the natural environment, and we need your help.

We look forward to receiving your comments on the draft strategy and, if you have any questions about how to make representations about the plan, please visit our website and do not hesitate to get in touch.

The consultation closes on Monday 16 June and to get involved simply complete the online survey.

Wayne Bexton, Director of Economy, Environment and Assets, Nottinghamshire County Council