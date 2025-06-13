Have your say on Bassetlaw District Council car parks

Bassetlaw District Council is inviting residents and businesses to help improve the overall parking experience at its car parks in Worksop and Retford.

A Car Park Conversation was launched on 9th June to get an understanding of how the Council car parks are viewed when it comes to areas including safety, accessibility, lighting, signage and EV charging.

It is hoping to assess how well motorists' needs are being met while also identifying areas for improvement to enhance parking in the two towns.

Cllr Alan Rhodes, Cabinet Member for Corporate and Financial Services said: “We want to find out if our car parks in Worksop and Retford meet the needs of our residents, visitors and businesses.

“We hope people will take the time to join the Car Park Conversation and provide their feedback which will help us make informed decisions on where any improvements could be made in the future.”

The Council currently owns 13 car parks in Worksop Town Centre including Castle Hill, Memorial Avenue and Central Avenue, while it owns 7 car parks in Retford Town Centre, among them Carolgate, Churchgate Central and New Street.

The Car Park Conversation launched on 9th June and runs for six weeks until 20th July 2025, with the Council inviting as many people as possible to share their feedback.

Those who take part also have the chance to win one of six £25 Love2Shop vouchers.

To join the conversation, visit: bit.ly/car-park-conversation