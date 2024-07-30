Have your say on a new political map for Bassetlaw District Council
The Local Government Boundary Commission wants to hear what residents and local organisations think about the proposals as part of a ten-week consultation on the proposals that will run until October 7.
The Commission has published proposals for changes to Bassetlaw. It is proposing that there should be 48 Councillors, the same as now, representing 8 three-councillor wards, 6 two-councillor wards and 12 single-councillor wards, for a total of 26 wards. 24 of the current wards will change, one will stay the same and another will be newly created.
Launching the consultation Professor Colin Mellors, Chair of the Commission, said: “We want people in Bassetlaw to help us. We have drawn up proposals for new wards in Bassetlaw. We want to make sure these new electoral arrangements reflect communities. We also want them to be easy to understand and convenient for local people.
“Residents and local organisations can help us do that. We would like them to let us know whether they agree with our proposals before we take final decisions.
“It’s easy to get involved. Go to our website. Or you can e-mail or write to us. Just tell us what you think and give us some details why you think that. It’s really simple, so do get involved”
The Commission is the independent body that draws these boundaries. It is reviewing Bassetlaw to make sure councillors will represent about the same number of electors, and that ward arrangements will help the council work effectively.
Proposed changes include putting Bothamsall and Haughton parishes in a ward with Elkesley parish, south of Worksop town.
The Commission has a dedicated section on its website where people can see the detail of the proposals and comment on the names of wards and their boundaries
People can also give their views by e-mail at [email protected], and by post: The Review Officer (Bassetlaw), LGBCE, 7th Floor, 3 Bunhill Row, London, EC1Y 8YZ.
