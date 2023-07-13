The grant scheme has been developed by Bolsover Council, in partnership with Efficiency East Midland and applications for the scheme are welcomed from those that can demonstrate local support for a project.

If you know of, or are involved in, a community group that you think could benefit from this funding then why not apply? To qualify for the award, the group must:

Help bring communities together;

Improve quality of life;

Benefit tenants/residents in an area where the council has properties.

Coun Tom Munro, Bolsover Council chairman, presents a cheque to Whitwell Forward from the grants scheme. (Photo by: Bolsover Council)

In December 2022, 12 groups all received £415 each to help towards their activities, new equipment or transport and general running costs.

The groups were: Hodthorpe and Belph Baby and Toddler Group; The Tom Henson Charity; Freedom Community Project; The Community Unity Project; Clowne Comets Junior Football Club; Whitwell Forward; Pinxton and Brookhill Community Group; Whitwell Community Choir; Shirebrook Neighbourly Allotment Group; Rhubarb Farm; Oxcroft Bowls Club; and Boza Youth Inc.

Coun Tom Munro, council chairman, said, “Even though it’s not huge sums of money, grants such as these can often mean the difference between a club’s survival or it disbanding.

“We realise the importance of these clubs and the part they play in our local communities, and we are pleased that we are able to help support them in this way.”

