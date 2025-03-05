Grant helps to prevent social isolation

A Bassetlaw village group that helps to prevent social isolation by hosting luncheon events has been supported with a Councillor Community Grant.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ‘Lunches for Locals’ group, based in Sutton cum Lound, has received a £250 grant from Cllr Darrell Pulk, Ward member for Sutton, which will help to cover the costs of their monthly sessions.

The lunches, which are held on the third Thursday of each month between 11:30am and 3pm, were set up in March 2024 with the idea of bringing people together who may feel isolated and vulnerable. Now up to 40 people regularly attend the lunches to chat with friends or meet new people, as well as getting a hot meal and dessert, as well as complimentary tea and coffee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sue Floyd, organiser of Lunches for Locals, said: “We would like to thank Cllr Pulk for his funding towards the lunch group.

Pictured: Sue Floyd, Cllr Darrell Pulk and Lunches for Locals group

“The event has been increasing month after month since its formation last year and the village hall has been the essential hub for social interaction after losing our shops and pub. We want to bring the community together.”

Cllr Pulk said: “I am delighted to support this group. They offer a warm welcome to everyone in the village, with old friends meeting up and new residents having the opportunity to meet their neighbours over an excellent lunch. The group enhances health and wellbeing and is a real asset to the community.”

The Lunches for Locals is an extension of other social events that take place in the village, with locals of all ages being able to come to fish and chip nights and pizza nights held at the village hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To find out what events are taking place at Sutton Village Hall, visit the website: https://www.suttonvillagehall.net/calendar/regulars/

Each Bassetlaw District Councillor is allocated a small budget and has the discretion to award grants to activities that will benefit the community within their respective electoral ward areas. Councillors will consider grant applications for sports; culture and heritage; environment and sustainability; social welfare; and community activities.

To learn more about this funding, please visit the Councillor Community Grant section of www.bassetlaw.gov.uk