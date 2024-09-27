Funding to replace equipment and refurbish village hall in East Drayton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Village Hall in East Drayton is getting a freshen up and will continue to provide life-saving equipment thanks to two Councillor Community Grants.

East Drayton Parish Council has received £400 from Cllr Emma Griffin, Ward Member for Tuxford and Trent at Bassetlaw District Council, to repaint and update the safety of the building, as well as helping to replace batteries and pads for an existing defibrillator.

The Village Hall is the main hub for the local community with various events taking place throughout the year such as meetings, sports and social events, including Kick Boxing and Yoga Classes, and being used as a Polling Station. While the defibrillator is located in the red Telephone Box on Top Street, opposite the Village Hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cllr Susan Purnell, Chair and Treasurer of the Village Hall Committee, said: “We welcome this funding from Cllr Griffin for the Village Hall, which helps us to provide events for our community, and ensure the upkeep of the defibrillator. Living in a rural village, it’s important that medical equipment like this is available, as well as a place for people to come together.

Cllr Emma Griffin, Tuxford and Trent, and Susan Purnell, Chair/Treasurer of Village Hall Committee

Cllr Griffin added: “With the village eight miles away from Retford and 15 miles away from Worksop, it’s vital for the Parish Council to have instant access to life saving equipment, and that a vital community hub is regularly maintained. It’s important that we continue to support these projects in the district and I’m happy that I can help through my councillor grants.”

The Village Hall was constructed in 1852 and was originally the East Drayton Church of England School. The school closed in 1966 due to a reduced number of teachers and students, it was put into the Trust to the Trustees to allow it to be used as a Village Hall for the benefit of the village.

Each Bassetlaw District Councillor is allocated a small budget and has the discretion to award grants to community activities that will benefit the community within their respective electoral ward areas. Councillors will consider grant applications for sports; culture and heritage; environment and sustainability; social welfare; and community activities.

To learn more about this funding, please visit the Councillor Community Grant section of www.bassetlaw.gov.uk