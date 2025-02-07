Funding for a singing group

Pictured: Cllr Paddy Ducey, Jean Roberts, Cllr Lynne Schuller, Cllr John Shepherd

A collective of Bassetlaw District Councillors has helped dementia sufferers in the district to find their voices by supporting a singing group in Worksop.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Backed by a £600 grant, the Singing with Dementia Group based at the Crossing Church & Centre in Worksop has been able to cover the costs of the professional singers who perform at their sessions and purchase a new stand for their TV.

The group has been running since 2019 and regularly gets 30-40 attendees from in and around Worksop. They meet on the last Wednesday of each month between 2-4pm with guest performers leading the singing and everyone is encouraged to join in by clapping or singing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jean Roberts, Group Leader of the Singing with Dementia Group said: “The money will help towards keeping the group going, allowing it to fulfil a need in the community and give the attendees a little bit of happiness through music and songs. I can’t thank the councillors enough for their kind donation.”

Ward members that contributed towards the singing with dementia are Cllr Julie Leigh and Cllr Paddy Ducey, ward members for Worksop South, Cllr John Shepherd, ward member for Worksop South-East, Cllr Alan Rhodes, ward member for Worksop North-East, Cllr Cliff Entwistle, ward member for Worksop East, Cllr Lynne Schuller and Cllr June Evans, ward members for Harworth and Bircotes and Cllr Sue Shaw, ward member for East Retford East.

Cllr Schuller said: “Dementia levels in Bassetlaw are currently higher than the East Midlands average, meaning services such as the Singing in Dementia service is an essential part of our communities.

“Dementia affects every aspect of a person’s life as well as having a severe impact on their family members. Being able to come along to a group such as this allows people to have much needed social interaction reducing the isolation often experienced, improving their lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“During our visit a family shared their very positive experience of their dad who had been non-verbal, but the group had provided him with a voice, joining in singing. The happy memories will live with them moving forward.”

To find out more about the Singing with Dementia group and to see what events are going off at the Crossing Church visit: https://www.thecrossing.co.uk/news/crossing-diary

Each Bassetlaw District Councillor is allocated a small budget and has the discretion to award grants to activities that will benefit the community within their respective electoral ward areas. Councillors will consider grant applications for sports; culture and heritage; environment and sustainability; social welfare; and community activities.

To learn more about this funding, please visit the Councillor Community Grant section of www.bassetlaw.gov.uk