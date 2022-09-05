Food box scheme supporting 1,700 Nottinghamshire families could leave children’s centres

Nottinghamshire Council has stressed the scheme will continue, despite the moves, but one opposition councillor said changing locations could disrupt families’ ability to access the help.

The national Food On Our Doorstep initiative is run out of 23 locations in Nottinghamshire, having initially piloted in two children’s hubs in late 2020.

The service, initially set up as a public health obesity initiative, was extended to support families through the cost of living crisis.

Oak Tree Children's Centre, Mansfield.

As of July, 11 clubs were hosted in children’s centres, with a further 12 operated through a partnership between Nottinghamshire Council, the district and borough councils and community organisations.

The scheme is organised by national charity Family Action and offers food boxes to more than 1,700 Nottinghamshire families.

The boxes include fresh fruit, vegetables, meat and dried and tinned food.

In shops, the food would normally cost about £15. However, boxes are available to families for just £3.50, with an annual £1 membership required to access the scheme.

Council papers confirm the boxes save families roughly £300 over six months and, between November 2020 and March 2022, 20,000 bags of food were sold in Nottinghamshire, saving £230,000 for local families and preventing 183 tonnes of food, provided by charity FairShare, going to landfill.

It was funded through the council’s Covid emergency grants until last month, with an extra £50,000 provided in August to keep the service running in children’s centres until March next year.

A further commitment was made in May to provide funding until 2026.

However, a forward plan published by the authority has revealed the children’s centre clubs could be transferred to the community and voluntary sector once the £50,000 fund ends in March.

The council says this will not lead to the end of the clubs, but could see them relocated.

A decision will be taken by cabinet members in October over the change.

The plan says the decision will ‘agree the transfer of the FOOD Clubs in children’s centres to voluntary and community sector providers by March 31’.

Coun Matt Barney, cabinet member for public health, said: “We will be working with Family Action and volunteers to ensure clubs are based in the best location for the people who need them.”

However, the plan has led to concern amid fears it could risk further hardship to struggling families.

Coun Steve Carr, Broxtowe Council deputy leader, said: “These eviction plans beggar belief.

“We are living in the worst cost-of-iving crisis for generations and these clubs offer affordable food to families.

“Children’s centres are ideal locations for clubs like this. Moving them could impact the most vulnerable in the worst possible way.”

Affected children’s centres could include Oak Tree and Ravensdale in Mansfield, Summit in Kirkby, Eastwood, Harworth and Bircotes, Mansfield Woodhouse, and Manton.

Ray Hames and his family have used the FOOD Club at Harworth and Bircotes Children’s Centre.

He said: “It’s saving us a lot of money.