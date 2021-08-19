The council meeting was requested by members to discuss pausing the Local Plan and the potential to form a cross-party working group.

David Armiger, Interim Chief Executive of Bassetlaw District Council, said: “Following a request from Members, an Extraordinary Council Meeting will take place at Retford Town Hall on Thursday 26th August starting at 6.30pm.

Bassetlaw District Council have confirmed date for Extraordinary Council Meeting

“This meeting will allow Members to discuss the option to pause the development of the Draft Bassetlaw Local Plan and the possibility of forming a cross party sub-committee with the scope of reviewing the draft plan.”

Mr Armiger also said that the council meetings will continue to have social distancing measures and that there will be a restriction on the number of members of the public that can be safely admitted into the meeting.

Once the limit has been reached, no one else will be allowed in.

The meeting was requested by the Bassetlaw Conservative Group after only 20 per cent of voters supported Labour in the East Retford South by-election in July.

Councillor Mike Introna said in a statement that he hopes the pause will allow councillors to reflect on the Local Plan and will allow them to work cross-party to “come up with a better solution”.