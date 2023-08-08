Council’s £9.2m school repairs will ensure Worksop and Retford schools are ‘up to standard’ for pupils

Repairs will target leaky roofs, old boilers and windows letting in drafts as well as urgent safety repairs, ceiling replacements and improved insulation on old school sites.

A leading cabinet member has said the repairs – targeting 20 primary and infant schools – will ensure the hubs are “fit for purpose” in the future.

Coun Keith Girling, council cabinet member for economic development and asset management. said the investment is about ensuring schools are safe and future-proofed for pupils.

Misterton Primary and Nursery School well see £118,133 spent on it, to replace the fire escape stairs and ensure a 'safe evacuation route for students and staff'.

He said: “It is part of a bigger scheme and another phase where we are looking at the schools in our estate and the work needing to be done on them.

“These are the schools that need it the most and first. We’re looking at things like leaky roofs or boilers that need replacing. These are not cheap and part of our green agenda is changing what sorts of boilers we use.

“It’s about making sure the schools are up to the standard we want them to be. We’ve looked at them based on urgency and what needs to be sorted out, such as things like leaky roofs or windows letting in drafts.

“It’s about the conditions of the schools. The work is prioritising the repairs and committing £9.2m, which is not an insubstantial amount of money.”

It is part of the authority’s school building improvement work for 2023/24 and will be delivered by contractor Arc Partnership,.

Dan Maher, managing director at Arc, said: “Ninety-nine per cent of this work will be carried out by local contractors.”

Beckingham Primary School and Misterton Primary and Nursery School will get cash, with £400,000 to address dampness and create a “healthier space for learning” at Beckingham.

Misterton will get £118,133 to replace the fire escape stairs and ensure a “safe evacuation route for students and staff”.