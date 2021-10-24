Councils across Notts have revealed their vision in seeking a devolved ‘county deal’ from Whitehall.

The councils have revealed their vision in seeking a devolved ‘county deal’ from Whitehall.

They intend to seek devolution from the Government, which would bring ‘much-needed investment’ into the county and grant more decision-making powers on important, council-led issues.

It comes as part of the Conservative Government’s ‘levelling up’ agenda, with ministers revealing an intention to offer more options of devolution to local authorities.

Coun Ben Bradley, Nottinghamshire Council leader, says: "The right devolution deal would enable us to deliver economic and social prosperity across our county."

Devolution hands more power on issues including healthcare, transport, planning and development, and brings investment from Government to spend on localised projects.

A document released ahead of a key cross-council meeting has set out the plan for a Nottinghamshire deal, with the councils revealing their vision to ‘improve the lives of all Nottinghamshire residents’.

The bid is hooked on five priority areas, including education and skills, transport, land and housing, economy and infrastructure, and the environment.

The councils plan to increase skill levels and create a better-equipped workforce, create more support into employment and accelerate actions in the Government’s Skills for Jobs white paper.

Better public transport, walking and cycling are also on the agenda, alongside improved infrastructure and connectivity countywide.

To address issues with the environment, the councils will look to maximise investment into green and blue infrastructure, create improved waste management services for residents, support woodland and biodiversity, invest in flood alleviation and accelerate net-zero carbon emission targets.

The councils also plan to offer more affordable housing and reduce social isolation and health and social care costs.

It comes alongside the priority of the visitor economy and heritage, support for youth services and adolescents, investment in community safety, and public sector ‘reform’.

Investment

However, the document states this does not require “additional tiers of government or the creation of a regional or local mayor”. It does not, however, specifically rule out local government reorganisation.

Key council leaders will discuss the plans at Nottinghamshire economic prosperity committee meeting, on Friday, October 29.

This committee will be used to drive forward investment plans and guide the bid for devolution moving forward.

Coun Ben Bradley, Nottinghamshire Council leader, said: “The right devolution deal would enable us to deliver economic and social prosperity across our county.

“We would use any powers to grow the private sector by attracting investment in jobs and make sure the skills needed to match the sectors that invest in Nottinghamshire.

“The long-term result would be to create jobs, raise living standards and restore local pride. Devolution is also an opportunity to improve public services.”

The document states all nine councils are on board with the plans, with more detailed plans to be formulated in the coming months.

The documents state councils will seek the support of other partners, including Nottinghamshire Police, the D2N2 Local Enterprise Partnership, local universities and the NHS, to implement and guide a potential devolution package.