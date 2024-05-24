Councillor grants support young people

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two Harworth and Bircotes Councillors are supporting young people in the town by donating £300 that will provide self-care packs and food parcels.

Cllr Lynne Schuller, Cabinet Member for Health and Wellbeing and Cllr Joe Horrocks, both Ward Members for Harworth and Bircotes, donated the money to Bircotes Youth Centre from their allocation of Councillor Community Grants.

The Youth Centre welcomes young people between the ages of 10 to 19 and gives them with a safe and enjoyable environment to visit, including providing a wide range of social and recreational activities.

The self-care packs include shampoo, body wash, conditioner, and deodorant as well as dry and tinned food for the communities who have been affected in the cost-of living crisis.

Cllr Joe Horrocks, Cllr Lynne Schuller, Deborah Cameron and Youth Centre Team

Deborah Cameron, Youth Worker at Bircotes Youth Centre said: “The money for self-care packs has been a massive help to our young people. Self-care is so important for mental health and wellbeing, and we want to thank Cllr Schuller and Cllr Horrocks for supporting the youth centre and the hard work it does.”

Cllr Lynne Schuller said: “We need to look after the communities that have been most affected by the cost-of-living crisis. The self-care packs give young people confidence and pride within themselves to be able to have the essentials to be able to look after themselves.”

Each Bassetlaw District Councillor is allocated a small budget and has the discretion to award grants to community activities that will benefit the community within their respective electoral ward areas. Councillors will consider grant applications for sports; culture and heritage; environment and sustainability; social welfare; and community activities.