Councillor contributes to a trio of projects
Cllr Fraser McFarland, Ward Member for Clayworth has donated the money to three villages as part of his Councillor Community Grants.
In Clarborough, £300 has been used to provide new litter picking equipment and a bin; In Hayton, £200 has been used to plant two new trees at Hayton Playing Fields, including a new Christmas Tree; while in Clayworth, £500 has been used to buy acoustic curtains for the Parish Hall.
Phil Gibson from Clarborough and Welham Parish Council said: “We would like to thank Cllr McFarland for the generous donation that will help to keep the village clean and support litter picks in the future.
Julie Tisi, Clerk for Hayton Parish Council said: “It’s essential we look after the future of Hayton. The new trees are a welcoming addition for the village, it will bring all different types of wildlife and it help in reducing our carbon footprint.”
Cllr McFarland added: “It’s important we continue to support the work that Clarborough, Hayton and Clayworth Parish Councils have done in their projects for the local communities.”
Each Bassetlaw District Councillor is allocated a small budget and has the discretion to award grants to community activities that will benefit the community within their respective electoral ward areas. Councillors will consider grant applications for sports; culture and heritage; environment and sustainability; social welfare; and community activities. To learn more about this funding, please visit the Councillor Community Grant section of www.bassetlaw.gov.uk