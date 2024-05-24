Councillor contributes to a trio of projects

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Bassetlaw Councillor has donated £1,000 to a trio of social and environmental projects, which have been welcomed by local communities.

Cllr Fraser McFarland, Ward Member for Clayworth has donated the money to three villages as part of his Councillor Community Grants.

In Clarborough, £300 has been used to provide new litter picking equipment and a bin; In Hayton, £200 has been used to plant two new trees at Hayton Playing Fields, including a new Christmas Tree; while in Clayworth, £500 has been used to buy acoustic curtains for the Parish Hall.

Phil Gibson from Clarborough and Welham Parish Council said: “We would like to thank Cllr McFarland for the generous donation that will help to keep the village clean and support litter picks in the future.

Julie Tisi, Clerk for Hayton Parish Council said: “It’s essential we look after the future of Hayton. The new trees are a welcoming addition for the village, it will bring all different types of wildlife and it help in reducing our carbon footprint.”

Cllr McFarland added: “It’s important we continue to support the work that Clarborough, Hayton and Clayworth Parish Councils have done in their projects for the local communities.”