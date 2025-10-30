Council takes steps to protect and enhance the natural environment

Bassetlaw District Council is looking at ways to protect and enhance the district's natural environment by managing the impact of new development.

Consultation on two draft Supplementary Planning Documents (SPDs) are being launched. One focuses on managing the impact more local people visiting would have on the Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI), a nationally protected site at Clumber Park, and one looks at protecting and improving trees and woodland through development. If approved they would support the delivery of the adopted Local Plan.

SPD’s help improve the planning process by setting out what information developers need to provide, speed up decision making and achieve positive outcomes for communities.

Cllr Steve Scotthorne, Cabinet Member for Identity, Planning and Place said: “The district’s environmental quality is highly valued and contributes to Bassetlaw’s distinctive character and local identity.

“New development can, if not appropriately designed and managed, have a negative impact on our local environment. These SPDs look to achieve the right balance by making sure local people can continue to enjoy Clumber Park and by providing space for nature, trees and woodland to flourish.

“Trees contribute significantly to the district not only for how they look, but also for the role in supporting biodiversity, nature recovery, mitigating the impacts of climate change, improving air and water quality and improving the wellbeing of residents.”

The National Trust are the current landowners of Clumber Park, which the SSSI forms part of, and is recognised nationally for its significance for wildlife and habitats comprising one of the largest areas of mixed habitat in Nottinghamshire.

The six-week consultation runs from the 29th October. You can take part online through the council’s website www.bassetlaw.gov.uk/supplementary-planning-documents, email [email protected] or pick up a paper copy from the council offices.