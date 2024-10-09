Council reviews energy performance

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bolsover District Council has approved a review on the energy policy for local housing that will improve energy resilience in local housing stock and assist residents with the rising costs of energy.

The authorities Climate Change and Communities Scrutiny Committee undertook the review and the Executive agreed to adopt the recommendations that will help provide a clear policy on energy efficiency standards across Council stock and long-term energy resilience across all housing stock within the district.

The review also assessed the Council’s energy policies and minimum energy efficiency standards and evaluated their approach to improving energy ratings of private rented sector stock and installing EV charging points.

Bolsover District Council’s Cabinet Member for the Environment, Councillor Anne Clarke said, “We're focused on making practical changes that will benefit everyone, with a particular focus on making our buildings and vehicles more energy efficient, whilst providing good quality information to our residents.

Bolsover District Council headquarters in Clowne

"The work we are doing is not just about reducing carbon emissions or supporting our net zero target; it's about improving our residents quality of life and helping to mitigate the impacts climate change will have on our planet for future generations."

The Council agreed to:

· establish a Minimum Energy Efficiency Standard (MEES) for all new build property within three-months. Upon completion of the housing stock condition survey (estimated April 2025) they must establish a strategy for improving energy efficiency within their housing stock,

· publish information regarding grants and energy efficiency on their website,

· continue featuring educational articles in the InTouch magazine and Bolsover TV on energy efficiency grants for homes,

· investigate opportunities for realistic ways that the Council and Dragonfly Development Ltd can work together to offer energy improvements to the owner/occupier sector and to assess whether a pragmatic package can be put together to achieve this,

· consolidate all existing policies, strategies and plans regarding EV charging stations for Bolsover District into one clear document/web page dedicated to the topic of their approach to EV charging points.

Councillor Clarke added, “If we can set a Minimum Energy Efficiency Standard and provide good quality, concise information on the grants and energy schemes available this will go a long way to helping improve people’s lives, their health and wellbeing.”

The actions from the review will be monitored for 12-months with an update report to be considered by the Climate Change and Communities Scrutiny Committee.