Council receives approval of £15million regeneration fund

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bolsover District Council have received confirmation that their list of projects for the £15million Regeneration Funding awarded in the Autumn Statement has been approved.

The Council submitted their schedule of schemes at the end of January 2024 in line with the government guidance and against very tight timescales.

The funding is place-based for the whole of the District of Bolsover. When drawing up the list of schemes the Council stipulated that the money should benefit the entire district and the projects put forward support this commitment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The projects include improvements to the public realm around the district, enhancing shop fronts to help make the area more visually appealing to attract shoppers and visitors and the establishment of community and creative hubs.

Photo by Cytonn Photography on Unsplash

Also included in the bid was the redevelopment of prominent buildings in Bolsover town to help create a thriving place people want to visit and work in.

Bolsover District Council’s Chief Executive, Karen Hanson said, “We had just eleven days from when we received the funding criteria to submitting the initial schemes, so we are delighted to have received confirmation that we have the go-ahead.

“We will now look to prioritise the schemes and ensure the money we have been allocated is well spent and benefits our communities.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Figures released earlier this year indicate that since 2020 just over 10 per cent of the money allocated from the Levelling Up agenda has been spent as local authorities are struggling to meet the deadlines. Something which Council Leader, Steve Fritchley was keen to avoid.

Councillor Steve Fritchley said, “Since the announcement was made in the autumn, I made it quite clear that we were going to spend the money in the District of Bolsover and not be sending any back.

“So, I want to thank all our officers who have worked tirelessly on this project to get it to this stage and over the line, sometimes in very difficult circumstances. The key to this now is delivering on what we have promised by March 2026, and that is something I know we will do.”

The criteria clearly stated that the projects needed to be deliverable by March 2026 and have an ‘end user’ responsible for the running of premises and all future revenue costs. And after being heavily scrutinised, the bid finally received the seal of approval.