Council launches final consultation on Bassetlaw Local Plan after 4,000 home garden village scrapped

Targeted consultation on a second addendum must now take place following the ‘disappointing’ withdrawal of the proposed Garden Village development, as a result of a landowner unexpectedly withdrawing their site in March.

The Bassetlaw Garden Village, which was going to be a self-sustainable contained community featuring 4,000 new homes, has now been completely omitted from the Local Plan.

A six-week consultation period, launched on May 10, is now asking for comments on whether the second addendum meets the soundness and legal tests set out in planning legislation.

A final consultation on the Bassetlaw Local Plan will end at 5pm on June 21

The addendum also includes new evidence relating to the amount and mix of affordable housing that can be delivered from new housing sites during the life of the Bassetlaw Local Plan so that more residents are able to afford to rent or buy a home.

At the end of this latest technical consultation period, the council will submit the Bassetlaw Local Plan Publication Version and the first addendum, with the second addendum and any comments received to the independent planning inspectorate for examination in the summer.

The government require all councils to have an up-to-date adopted Local Plan by December 2023, with repercussions if they do not meet the deadline.

Councillor Jo White, cabinet member for regeneration at Bassetlaw District Council, said: “It is very disappointing to add further delays to the Local Plan process as a result of the Garden Village being withdrawn, which was completely out of our control.

“However, when there is a significant change in the Local Plan like this, we are required to consult with the public and I encourage everyone to engage with this additional, targeted consultation.

“It is essential to have an up-to-date Local Plan and without this the council’s ability to guide and shape investment, provide much needed quality affordable homes and better paid jobs for local people, manage sustainable development and infrastructure in a responsible way and resist speculative development will be significantly diminished.”

She added: “We aim to submit the Bassetlaw Local Plan to the secretary of state for levelling up, housing and communities for independent examination later in the summer.”

The Bassetlaw Local Plan Publication Version Second Addendum can be viewed on the council’s website at: www.bassetlaw.gov.uk/bassetlawplan.

Comments can be submitted on the website and must be made between Tuesday May 10, and 5pm on Tuesday June 21, 2022.