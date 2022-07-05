A collection of fly-tipping that represents how much waste is dumped in Bassetlaw on average each day will appear in Harworth, Worksop and Retford over the course of three days as Bassetlaw Council shows the public how serious a problem fly-tipping is – and what they can do to help tackle it.

Between April 2021 and March 2022, it cost Bassetlaw tax-payers £125,729 to clean up fly-tipping after 2,214 individual incidents were reported and cleared.

Councillor Julie Leigh, Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods at Bassetlaw District Council, said: “Unfortunately, fly-tipping is on the increase nationally, especially in rural districts such as Bassetlaw, and the cost is being picked up by us the tax payer.

Between April 2021 and March 2022, Bassetlaw tax-payers forked out £125,729 to clean up fly-tipping incidents. Photo credit: Bassetlaw District Council

“Fly-tipping is a criminal offence and there is no excuse or justification for it.

“A large proportion of fly-tipping takes place because those responsible don’t want to pay for the waste to be disposed of correctly or simply can’t be bothered and expect the council to clean it up.

“Through this campaign we are trying to spread the message that it’s ‘Your rubbish and your responsibility’.

"Whether you dispose of it yourself at one of the household waste recycling centres or pay someone to take it away for you, it is your responsibility to ensure that it is disposed of correctly.”

Residents can report fly-tipping in confidence on the council’s website or by calling the Environmental Health Team on 01909 533 533.

Residents can help to reduce fly-tipping by:

- Using a licensed waste carrier. If residents employ someone to remove their waste, they should always ask to see a waste carrier license and ask for a receipt. If their waste is found to have been fly-tipped, residents could be liable for a fine of up to £5,000 and have to pay for the clean-up costs.

- Taking their waste to the household waste recycling centres. Residents can view more information about the items accepted at the recycling centres by visiting nottinghamshire.gov.uk.

- Booking a 'bulky waste collection’ through the council. Collections start at £13.50 for the first item and £10 for each additional item.