Council crackdown on dog fouling

Bolsover District Council is cracking down on irresponsible dog owners after being made aware of increased amounts of dog fouling across the district.

The increase in dog fouling has led the council to step up their patrols and target hotspot areas and can issue £100 fixed penalty notices for offences on the spot. In addition to this, they also erect street signage and stencil pavements with messages to raise awareness of the problem.

Bolsover District Council’s Cabinet Member for the Environment, Councillor Rob Hiney-Saunders said, “This is not something new as for the past thirty years it has been a criminal offence not to pick up after your dog, yet we still get some irresponsible dog owners who do not do it. Why?

“People need to take responsibility for their dog and realise the consequences of leaving dog mess on pavements/recreation grounds, or other public space. It is not only unsightly but is a health hazard and carries significant risk to human health due to toxocariasis.

Dog PSPO sign on gate with playing fields behind it

“It takes very little time and effort to clean up after your dog and to claim ignorance of the dog's actions, or not having a bag on you, is no defence.”

Anyone unable to find a dog bin near them should take their dog waste home and put it in their household waste bin.

Dog fouling is not only deeply unpleasant, and unsightly it can also be dangerous. Whilst rare, contact with dog excrement can cause toxocariasis – a nasty infection that can lead to dizziness, nausea, asthma and even blindness or seizures. Another reason to keep it off our streets.

A Dog Control Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) has been in place across Bolsover District since October 2020 to try and improve the enjoyment of public spaces for people and reduce anti-social behaviour caused by dog fouling and nuisance.

The Order, which is exempt for assistance dogs, includes the following requirements for dog owners:

· REMOVE your dogs’ poo immediately from all public places across the whole district.

· KEEP dogs out of all children’s play areas, Multi-Use Games Areas (MUGA) and gym equipment zones.

· KEEP your dogs on a lead on a public road and pavement, pedestrianised areas, churchyards and cemeteries at all times.

· NO MORE than six dogs under your control at any one time.

· YOU MUST, whilst you are in charge of a dog, carry appropriate bag(s) or receptacle to remove their dog poo.

Councillor Hiney-Saunders said, “We want to strike a balance between the needs of people using open grounds for recreation and leisure and those who exercise their dog and use them as public open space. So, the Order is in place to improve the enjoyment of public spaces whilst reducing anti-social behaviour caused by dog fouling and nuisance.”

If you are a dog owner, please do not be offended if approached by one the Council’s enforcement officers and asked to show that you have the means to pick up after your dog. Failure to demonstrate you have the means to pick up could result in a fixed penalty notice in-line with the PSPO conditions set out.

Offenders can be issued with a Fixed Penalty Notice of up to £100, and if the case goes to court it could cost the owner, or person in charge of the animal, up to £1,000.

To report dog fouling or a breach of the Dog Public Space Protection Order (PSPO), please visit https://selfservice.bolsover.gov.uk/dogs or telephone 01246 242424.