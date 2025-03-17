Council consults on renewing PSPOs for Worksop and Retford town centres

Bassetlaw District Council is consulting residents and businesses on renewing the Public Space Protection Orders that cover Worksop and Retford Town Centres for another three years until 17 June 2028.

Public Spaces Protection Orders (PSPOs) are one of the tools that Councils can use to help tackle anti-social behaviour locally. PSPOs are aimed at ensuring public spaces can be enjoyed free from anti-social behaviour. They allow Councils to set an area where things such as drinking alcohol on the street, or causing nuisance, harassment, alarm and distress can be banned.

Breaching the order is a criminal offence and it allows the Police or Council to issue a Fixed Penalty Notice of £100. However, should the matter be taken to court and following a successful conviction, magistrates have the power to order the offender to pay a fine of up to £1,000.

The Council is proposing to renew the PSPOs that are currently in place. PSPOs were introduced to Worksop and Retford Town Centres in June 2016, extended in 2019 and then amended in 2022.

The PSPOs are designed to tackle persistent behaviours that have a detrimental effect on the quality of life of those in the local area, including being under the influence of illegal substances and street drinking.

The consultation and a full list of the proposed prohibitions, draft orders and maps of the designated areas for the Worksop and Retford can be found online at www.bassetlaw.gov.uk/pspo-survey. The Consultation will run until 28th April. Paper copies are available from Retford and Worksop Town Halls.

Cllr Lynne Schuller, Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods at Bassetlaw District Council said:

“Public Space Protection Orders are a valuable tool in tackling Anti-Social Behaviour in Worksop and Retford. PSPOs make it easier to take action against street drinking, those under the influence of illegal substances and those causing nuisance, harm and distress.

“These are issues that are important to residents and visitors and we want to ensure that members of the public feel safe when visiting our town centres. The consultation will be open for six weeks and I encourage everybody to have their say.”