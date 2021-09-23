Council asks Harworth and Bircotes to share comments on town centre Masterplan
Bassetlaw District Council and Harworth and Bircotes Town Council are asking residents, businesses and community groups to be a part of a new consultation on the future of the town centre.
A Masterplan that outlines some initial visions, ideas and concepts that will develop Harworth and Bircotes over the next 10 to 15 years has been created.
The project is being led by a partnership between Bassetlaw District Council and Harworth and Bircotes Town Council, with funding from the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority.
Coun Jo White, Cabinet Member for Regeneration at Bassetlaw District Council, said: “The Harworth and Bircotes Masterplan is a vision for the future and it needs local people to take a look and decide if it meets their ambitions and ideas.
“This is a growing town which will need a town centre that reflects the new energy and life in the area.
“This is a chance for residents and businesses to have their say about what happens next for Harworth and Bircotes.
Coun June Evans, Chair of Harworth and Bircotes Town Council and Ward Member for Harworth, said: “We have to consider how best the Town Centre can serve the local community, which is why it is so important we consult with as many people as possible.
“It is an ambitious plan, there are many issues to address, and it won’t happen overnight. But it will deliver a vibrant, versatile and attractive town centre designed to meet the needs of local residents.”
The full initial concepts for the Harworth and Bircotes Masterplan can be found on the District Council’s website, but includes:
Creating a green heart for Harworth and Bircotes and improve links to these open spaces and natural habitats. Repurposing derelict buildings to meet the housing demand for people over the age of 55 Making the High Street more of a destination that will meet the future needs of residents and visitors
The Masterplan and any associated documents can also be read at Harworth and Bircotes Town Hall.
The public consultation period begins on Monday, September 20 and will last for six weeks, ending on Sunday, October 31.