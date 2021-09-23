A Masterplan that outlines some initial visions, ideas and concepts that will develop Harworth and Bircotes over the next 10 to 15 years has been created.

The project is being led by a partnership between Bassetlaw District Council and Harworth and Bircotes Town Council, with funding from the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority.

Scrooby Road, Bircotes.

Coun Jo White, Cabinet Member for Regeneration at Bassetlaw District Council, said: “The Harworth and Bircotes Masterplan is a vision for the future and it needs local people to take a look and decide if it meets their ambitions and ideas.

“This is a growing town which will need a town centre that reflects the new energy and life in the area.

“This is a chance for residents and businesses to have their say about what happens next for Harworth and Bircotes.

Coun June Evans, Chair of Harworth and Bircotes Town Council and Ward Member for Harworth, said: “We have to consider how best the Town Centre can serve the local community, which is why it is so important we consult with as many people as possible.

“It is an ambitious plan, there are many issues to address, and it won’t happen overnight. But it will deliver a vibrant, versatile and attractive town centre designed to meet the needs of local residents.”

The full initial concepts for the Harworth and Bircotes Masterplan can be found on the District Council’s website, but includes:

Creating a green heart for Harworth and Bircotes and improve links to these open spaces and natural habitats. Repurposing derelict buildings to meet the housing demand for people over the age of 55 Making the High Street more of a destination that will meet the future needs of residents and visitors

The Masterplan and any associated documents can also be read at Harworth and Bircotes Town Hall.

The public consultation period begins on Monday, September 20 and will last for six weeks, ending on Sunday, October 31.

In-person consultations will also be taking place in the following dates, times, and locations:

Tuesday, September 21, 8am to 1pm – Harworth & Bircotes Market

Thursday, September 23, 10am to noon – Harworth & Bircotes Town Hall Coffee

Shop

Tuesday, September 28, 8am to 1pm – Harworth & Bircotes Market

Saturday, October 2, 10am to 3pm - Harworth & Bircotes Market

Sunday, October 3, 10am to 3pm - Harworth & Bircotes Market

Tuesday, October 5, 8am to 1pm - Harworth & Bircotes Market

Tuesday, October 12, 8am to 1pm - Harworth & Bircotes Market

Thursday, October 14, 5pm Harworth Youth Centre, Bircotes Leisure Centre

Tuesday, October 19, 8am to 1pm - Harworth & Bircotes Market