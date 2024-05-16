Council appoints new Chairman for 2024 - 25

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cllr Sue Shaw has been sworn in as the new Chairman of Bassetlaw District Council during the Council’s Annual General Meeting on Wednesday 15th May.

Cllr Shaw succeeds Cllr Deborah Merryweather as Chairman and will be assisted this year by Cllr Tony Eaton as Vice-Chairman.

Cllr Sue Shaw, Chairman of Bassetlaw District Council said:

“I am extremely honoured to take on the role of Chair of the District Council and I look forward to meeting people from across all corners of Bassetlaw and representing the Council at Civic events across the County and wider region.

Cllr Deborah Merryweather; Chairman of the Council, Cllr Sue Shaw; Chief Executive, David Armiger

“My first memory of democracy was as a small child when I went hand in hand with my father to the ballot booth at an election. He told me that I must always vote when I grew up, as that way ‘you always have a voice about the things that matter’.

“Throughout my career as a youth worker I have always encouraged young people to vote and understand the democratic process and this year I hope to encourage more people to attend Council meetings and find out more about how their Council works.

"Over my term of office, I pledge to undertake the role to the best of my ability, endeavour to bring gravitas to the position of Chair and do my upmost to support the residents of Bassetlaw as best as I can.”

The membership of the Council’s committees and appointments to outside bodies was also confirmed at the AGM.

Group Leaders and Political balance of the Council

The Leader of the Council is Cllr James Naish. (Labour)

The Leader of the of the Opposition group is Cllr Dave Bamford. (Conservative)

The Leader of the Independent group is Cllr Hazel Brand.