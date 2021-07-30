Conservatives win Bassetlaw District Council by-election in East Retford South
A Conservative Party councillor has won the by-election for East Retford South, with a turnout of 32.13 per cent.
Friday, 30th July 2021, 3:22 pm
Yesterday (Thursday, July 29), Conservative Mike Introna won the seat for East Retford South District Councillor with 493 votes, making up 40.1 per cent of the overall vote.
The seat had been previously held by Labour councillor Helen Richards who resigned in June.
She stood for election again as an independent and received 488 votes, alongside James Napier who stood for the Labour party and received 247 votes.